Square Meatballs with Pomodoro Sauce
Stefan Bowers

For a better sear, Stefan Bowers of Battalion in San Antonio, Texas presses his meatball mixture into a rectangle and then cuts it into squares, instead of rolling into a ball. Slideshow: More Meatball Recipes

Ingredients

SAUCE:

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 small onion, finely chopped
  • 4 minced garlic cloves
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 4 basil sprigs, plus chopped leaves for garnish
  • One 15 ounce can crushed tomatoes
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 teaspoon red wine vinegar
  • Kosher salt

MEATBALLS:

  • 1 1/2 pounds ground beef
  • 1 1/2 pounds ground pork
  • 1 3/4 cup shredded Parmigiano-Reggiano, plus more for garnish
  • 1 cup shredded Asiago cheese
  • 1 cup shredded mozzarella
  • 1/2 onion, finely chopped
  • 4 minced garlic cloves
  • 1/2 cup dried breadcrumbs
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/2 cup packed finely chopped parsley
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped oregano
  • Juice and zest of 1 lemon
  • 1 tablespoon of kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the sauce In a medium saucepan, heat the olive oil. Add the onion and cook over moderate heat until tender, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the basil, tomatoes and sugar and simmer until thickened slightly, about 15 minutes. Add the vinegar and season with salt. Keep warm.

Step 2    

Make the meatballs Line a small rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl and using your hands, combine all of the ingredients except for the olive oil. Scrape the meat onto the baking sheet and press into a 9-by-13 inch single layer. Refrigerate for 20 minutes.

Step 3    

Cut the ground meat into 2-by-2 inch squares. In a large nonstick pan, heat the olive oil. Cook the “meatballs”, turning once, until they are a deep brown and just cooked through, about 10 minutes.

Step 4    

To serve, place a spoonful of the pomodoro sauce in 4 shallow bowls. Top with meatballs and garnish with chopped basil and more parmesan.

