Sprinkle Cookie Bombs

“These Cookie Bombs got their name because, as we were taste testing them, many people said ‘these are 'The Bomb'’,” says DO founder Kristen Tomlan. “Plus, they are an explosion of our favorite flavors - cookie dough, cookies, nutella/sprinkles and icing.” Tomlan beats crumbled leftover cookies into her frosting, but you could also use Oreos, chunks of egg-free cookie dough or sprinkles. Slideshow: More Cookie Recipes
How to Make It
Make the cookies In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, beat the butter until smooth, about 1 minute. Add the sugars and beat until light and fluffy. Beat in the egg and vanilla until smooth.
In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the cornstarch and baking soda. With the machine on low, gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet until just incorporated. Fold in the chocolate chips. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour and up to overnight.
Preheat the oven to 350° and line 12 cupcake molds with liners. Portion the dough into 1/3 cup-size balls, alternatively, use a 2.5-ounce scoop. Working one ball at a time, press your thumb into the center of the dough to form a deep indentation. Spoon about 1 tablespoon of the sprinkles or Nutella into the cavity and seal the cookie dough around the sprinkles, then transfer to the prepared cupcake pan. Repeat with the remaining cookie dough and sprinkles. Bake for 10 minutes, until golden brown and crisp around the edge. Transfer the cupcake pans to a baking rack and let cool completely.
Make the icing In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, beat the butter until smooth. Beat in the vanilla. With the machine on, gradually add the confectioners’ sugar, 1/2 cup at a time, until incorporated and smooth. Beat in the crumbled cookies, if using. Spoon into a piping bag with a fluted tip and pipe the frosting onto the cookie bomb cupcakes. Garnish with more sprinkles and serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5