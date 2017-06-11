Spring Vegetable and Sunflower Panzanella  
© Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Jeremy Fox

For this delicious springtime version of panzanella, chef Jeremy Fox tosses sunflower bread with asparagus, peas, cucumbers and sunflower sprouts. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound sunflower seed bread or other seeded bread, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 1 1/2 cups shelled English peas (from 1 1/2 pounds pods)
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
  • 2 tablepoons chopped dill
  • 2 teaspoons minced shallot
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 4 Persian cucumbers (12 ounces), thinly sliced (3 cups)
  • 1/2 pound pencil-thin asparagus, cut into 1/2-inch pieces (1 1/2 cups)
  • 1 cup sunflower sprouts
  • 2 tablepoons sunflower seeds
  • Lebneh, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Spread the bread on a baking sheet and bake for about 10 minutes, until golden and crisp. Let the croutons cool.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a small pot of salted boiling water, blanch the peas until tender,  2 minutes. Drain, then transfer to a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking. Drain well and pat dry.

Step 3    

In a large bowl, whisk the olive oil, vinegar, dill and shallot and season with salt and pepper; reserve half of the dressing in a small bowl. Add the cucumbers, asparagus, peas and croutons to the large bowl and toss to coat. Mound the salad on plates and top with the sunflower sprouts and seeds. Dollop a spoonful of lebneh on each salad and serve the remaining dressing on the side.

Make Ahead

The blanched English peas can be refrigerated overnight.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up