Spring Vegetable and Sunflower Panzanella 

Preheat the oven to 375°. Spread the bread on a baking sheet and bake for about 10 minutes, until golden and crisp. Let the croutons cool.

Meanwhile, in a small pot of salted boiling water, blanch the peas until tender, 2 minutes. Drain, then transfer to a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking. Drain well and pat dry.

Step 3

In a large bowl, whisk the olive oil, vinegar, dill and shallot and season with salt and pepper; reserve half of the dressing in a small bowl. Add the cucumbers, asparagus, peas and croutons to the large bowl and toss to coat. Mound the salad on plates and top with the sunflower sprouts and seeds. Dollop a spoonful of lebneh on each salad and serve the remaining dressing on the side.