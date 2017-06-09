Spring Vegetable and Herb Tabbouleh Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Line a rimmed baking sheet with paper towels. Pat the chickpeas dry with paper towels and remove the outer skin. In a medium saucepan, heat 1/2 inch of vegetable oil to 375°. Working in batches and using a slotted spoon, carefully lower the chickpeas into the hot oil and fry until golden and crisp, about 3 minutes. Transfer the chickpeas to the prepared baking sheet to drain. Season immediately with the cumin and salt.

Step 2 In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the asparagus and snap peas until crisp-tender, about 2 minutes; drain well. Return the water to a boil and cook the bulgur until tender, about 10 minutes; drain well.

Step 3 In a small bowl, whisk the olive oil with the lemon juice, vinegar and honey. Season with salt and pepper.