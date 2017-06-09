Spring Vegetable and Herb Tabbouleh Salad
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Paige McCurdy-Flynn

This lovely green tabbouleh from Food & Wine’s Paige McCurdy-Flynn is crunchy, bright and satisfying. For an extra twist, we sometimes add a little rose water. If you have some on hand, add a few teaspoons to the vinaigrette. Slideshow: More Tabbouleh Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 15-ounce can of chickpeas, drained and rinsed
  • Vegetable oil, for frying
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/2 pound thin asparagus, cut crosswise into 1-inch pieces
  • 4 ounces sugar snap peas, sliced crosswise in half
  • 1/2 cup fine bulgur
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, plus 1 tablespoon of finely grated lemon zest
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 2 cups chopped parsley leaves
  • 1 cup chopped cilantro leaves
  • 1 cup chopped mint leaves

How to Make It

Step 1    

Line a rimmed baking sheet with paper towels. Pat the chickpeas dry with paper towels and remove the outer skin. In a medium saucepan, heat 1/2 inch of vegetable oil to 375°. Working in batches and using a slotted spoon, carefully lower the chickpeas into the hot oil and fry until golden and crisp, about 3 minutes. Transfer the chickpeas to the prepared baking sheet to drain. Season immediately with the cumin and salt.

Step 2    

In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the asparagus and snap peas until crisp-tender, about 2 minutes; drain well. Return the water to a boil and cook the bulgur until tender, about 10 minutes; drain well.

Step 3    

In a small bowl, whisk the olive oil with the lemon juice, vinegar and honey. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 4    

In a large bowl, toss the bulgur with the asparagus, snap peas, lemon zest and herbs. Fold in the dressing and season with salt and pepper. Transfer the salad to a serving bowl, garnish with the fried chickpeas and serve.

Make Ahead

The fried chickpeas can be stored in an airtight container for up to 2 days. The undressed salad can be refrigerated overnight.

