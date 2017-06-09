Spring Vegetable and Herb Tabbouleh Salad

This lovely green tabbouleh from Food & Wine’s Paige McCurdy-Flynn is crunchy, bright and satisfying. For an extra twist, we sometimes add a little rose water. If you have some on hand, add a few teaspoons to the vinaigrette. Slideshow: More Tabbouleh Recipes
How to Make It
Line a rimmed baking sheet with paper towels. Pat the chickpeas dry with paper towels and remove the outer skin. In a medium saucepan, heat 1/2 inch of vegetable oil to 375°. Working in batches and using a slotted spoon, carefully lower the chickpeas into the hot oil and fry until golden and crisp, about 3 minutes. Transfer the chickpeas to the prepared baking sheet to drain. Season immediately with the cumin and salt.
In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the asparagus and snap peas until crisp-tender, about 2 minutes; drain well. Return the water to a boil and cook the bulgur until tender, about 10 minutes; drain well.
In a small bowl, whisk the olive oil with the lemon juice, vinegar and honey. Season with salt and pepper.
In a large bowl, toss the bulgur with the asparagus, snap peas, lemon zest and herbs. Fold in the dressing and season with salt and pepper. Transfer the salad to a serving bowl, garnish with the fried chickpeas and serve.
Author Name: GeorgeStewart1
Review Body: New salad added to my list, thanks foodnwine.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-27
Author Name: GabyCas
Review Body: Good salad to the everyday meal menu!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-28