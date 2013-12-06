Spring Salad with Baby Carrots

© Andre Baranowski
This beautiful salad combines baby carrots with greens and radish rounds. Don't use the carrots that come peeled in plastic bags; they have no flavor. Terrific Green Salads
In a large bowl, combine the olive oil, vinegar, shallot and salt. In a small saucepan of boiling salted water, blanch the carrots for 2 minutes. Refresh the carrots in cold water and pat dry. Transfer the carrots to a small bowl and toss with 1 tablespoon of the vinaigrette. Add the salad greens, chives and radishes to the large bowl and toss with the remaining vinaigrette. Garnish with the carrots and serve.
