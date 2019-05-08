Spring Onion and Salami Sheet-Pan Pizza
Greg DuPree
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Sarah Copeland
June 2019

When making sheet-pan pizza, bring the dough to room temp before shaping. This ensures the gluten is relaxed and the dough doesn’t shrink from the pan edges.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • 2 (1-pound) fresh prepared multigrain or plain pizza dough balls, at room temperature
  • 1 cup jarred pizza sauce (such as Rao’s)
  • 10 ounces pre-shredded mozzarella cheese (about 2 1/2 cups)
  • 4 ounces salami, soppressata, or spicy Italian sausage
  • 1 small spring onion or fennel bulb, thinly sliced (about 1 3/4 cups)
  • 2 ounces Parmesan or pecorino Romano cheese, grated (about 1/2 cup)
  • 1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds, crushed
  • Flaky sea salt (such as Maldon)
  • Fresh baby greens or herb leaves (such as flat-leaf parsley or basil)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 500°F with oven rack in lower third of oven. Grease an 18- x 13-inch rimmed baking sheet with 1/4 cup oil; place 1 dough ball on 1 side. Using your hands, gently stretch outward into an even layer until it covers half of the baking sheet. (If dough springs back, let it rest for 10 minutes before stretching again.) Repeat procedure with remaining dough ball on opposite side of baking sheet. Press seam together in middle to seal, creating 1 large sheet of dough. Spoon pizza sauce evenly over dough; sprinkle with mozzarella, and top with salami, spring onion, Parmesan, and fennel seeds.

Step 2    

Bake in preheated oven until crisp and brown on bottom and edges, about 25 minutes. Remove from oven, and sprinkle with salt. Top with greens; drizzle lightly with additional oil.

Suggested Pairing

Lively, dark-fruited southern Italian red.

