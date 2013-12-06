Spring Lamb Stew

In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat the grapeseed oil until almost smoking. Generously season the lamb with salt and pepper and add the cubes to the hot oil. Cook the lamb over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until the cubes are browned on all sides, about 8 minutes. Transfer the lamb to a plate.

Step 2

Add the onion and leek to the casserole, season with salt and cook, stirring frequently, until the vegetables have softened, 8 to 10 minutes. Increase the heat to high and add the stock, soaked white beans, browned lamb and any accumulated lamb juices and bring to a simmer, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the casserole. Reduce the heat to moderately low, cover and simmer gently until the beans and lamb are very tender, about 1 1/2 hours. Add the artichoke hearts and cook until they are tender, about 15 minutes longer. Season the stew with salt and pepper.