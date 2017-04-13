Spring Chickpea Salad with Avocado Hummus
Abby Hocking
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Anthony Sasso

This bright, springy salad from chef Anthony Sasso of the Tapas Bar at La Sirena in New York City is the perfect dinner party starter. For a little more wow-factor, garnish this dish with hydrated basil seeds. Slideshow: More Chickpea Recipes

Ingredients

HUMMUS:

  • 2 avocados, halved and pitted
  • Two 15 ounce cans chickpeas, rinsed and drained  
  • 1 shallot, finely chopped
  • 2 bunches parsley, stems and leaves
  • Juice of 2 lemons, plus more as needed
  • Kosher salt

SALAD:

  • Two 15 ounce cans chickpeas, rinsed and drained
  • 2 cups Taggiasca olives, pitted and torn
  • 2 cups Castelvetrano olives, pitted and torn
  • 1 canned chipotle chile in adobo, finely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon chopped rosemary
  • 1/2 cup basil leaves, finely chopped
  • 1 shallot, finely chopped
  • 1 preserved lemon, skin only, julienned
  • 2 teaspoons aged balsamic vinegar
  • Kosher salt
  • Baguette croutons and Thai basil and parsley leaves, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the hummus In a large bowl, combine all of the ingredients. In a food processor and working in 2 cup batches, puree with 1/3 cup of water until smooth. Scrape into a medium bowl and season with salt and lemon juice. Refrigerate the hummus with a piece of plastic wrap pressed against the surface until chilled, about 30 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, make the salad In a large bowl, combine all of the ingredients. Season with salt.

Step 3    

Spread the hummus in the bottom of shallow bowls. Top with the salad and garnish with croutons and the Thai basil and parsley leaves; serve.

