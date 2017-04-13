Spring Chickpea Salad with Avocado Hummus

This bright, springy salad from chef Anthony Sasso of the Tapas Bar at La Sirena in New York City is the perfect dinner party starter. For a little more wow-factor, garnish this dish with hydrated basil seeds. Slideshow: More Chickpea Recipes
How to Make It
Make the hummus In a large bowl, combine all of the ingredients. In a food processor and working in 2 cup batches, puree with 1/3 cup of water until smooth. Scrape into a medium bowl and season with salt and lemon juice. Refrigerate the hummus with a piece of plastic wrap pressed against the surface until chilled, about 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, make the salad In a large bowl, combine all of the ingredients. Season with salt.
Spread the hummus in the bottom of shallow bowls. Top with the salad and garnish with croutons and the Thai basil and parsley leaves; serve.
