Spring Buckwheat Noodle Salad
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 6
Jasmine Hemsley and Melissa Hemsley
April 2016

British cooks Jasmine and Melissa Hemsley dress this vegetable-packed noodle salad with a deeply flavorful and tangy sun-dried tomato and Brazil nut pesto.

Ingredients

  • 6 Brazil nuts
  • 1/4 cup drained oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 2 small garlic cloves
  • Pinch of crushed red pepper
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Black pepper
  • 12 ounces buckwheat noodles
  • 1/2 pound haricots verts, halved crosswise
  • 1 1/2 cups fresh young peas (8 ounces)
  • 1 1/2 cups shelled and peeled fava beans or thawed frozen lima beans
  • 8 ounces arugula, thick stems discarded and leaves chopped
  • 1/2 cup lightly packed parsley, chopped
  • 1/2 cup lightly packed basil leaves, torn
  • 1 Hass avocado, peeled and cubed
  • Finely grated lemon zest and shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Spread the nuts in a pie plate and bake for about 5 minutes, until lightly browned. Transfer to a food processor and let cool completely. Add the sun-dried tomatoes, lemon juice, garlic and crushed red pepper and pulse until a chunky paste forms. With the machine on, gradually add the oil until incorporated. Season the pesto with salt and black pepper.

Step 2    

In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the noodles until just tender. Drain and cool under cold running water. Drain again. In a large bowl, toss the noodles with 2 tablespoons of the pesto.

Step 3    

In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the haricots verts, peas and fava beans until crisp-tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Drain well and add to the noodles; toss well. Add the remaining pesto along with the arugula, parsley and basil; season with salt and black pepper and toss again. Transfer the noodles to shallow bowls and top with the avocado, lemon zest and cheese. Serve right away.

Make Ahead

The sun-dried tomato pesto can be refrigerated for 2 days. Bring to room temperature before using.

Suggested Pairing

Bright Sauvignon Blanc.

