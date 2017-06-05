Spring Asparagus Salad  with Feta
© Abby Hocking
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Dane Allchorne
April 2017

In Kent, England, asparagus is a highlight in springtime, and The Milk House gets a fresh crop every morning from a local farm. This lovely salad combines both fresh and blanched asparagus with peas, pea shoots and edamame in a creamy, bright, lemony dressing. Slideshow: More Asparagus Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound medium asparagus, trimmed 
  • 1/2 cup fresh or thawed frozen peas 
  • 1/2 cup shelled edamame 
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise 
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest plus  1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice 
  • 2 teaspoons chopped lemon thyme or thyme leaves 
  • 1 small garlic clove, mashed to a paste 
  • Fine sea salt
  • Pepper 
  • 2 cups pea shoots (3 ounces)
  • 4 ounces feta, crumbled (3/4 cup) 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Fill a medium bowl with ice water. Using a sharp vegetable peeler, peel half of the asparagus lengthwise into ribbons. Transfer to the ice bath to chill until the asparagus curls, about 1 hour. Drain and gently pat dry. 

Step 2    

Meanwhile, fill a large bowl with ice water. In a medium saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the remaining asparagus with the peas and edamame for 3 minutes; transfer to the ice  bath to cool, then drain and pat dry. 

Step 3    

In a large bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the lemon zest, lemon juice,  thyme and garlic and season with salt and pepper. Add the asparagus ribbons, blanched vegetables and pea shoots, season with salt and pepper and gently toss to combine. Mound the salad on plates, sprinkle with feta and serve.

Make Ahead

The dressing can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.

