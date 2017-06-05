Spring Asparagus Salad  with Feta

How to Make It

Step 1 Fill a medium bowl with ice water. Using a sharp vegetable peeler, peel half of the asparagus lengthwise into ribbons. Transfer to the ice bath to chill until the asparagus curls, about 1 hour. Drain and gently pat dry.

Step 2 Meanwhile, fill a large bowl with ice water. In a medium saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the remaining asparagus with the peas and edamame for 3 minutes; transfer to the ice bath to cool, then drain and pat dry.