Split Green Beans with Anchovy-Parmesan Dressing
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Isaac McHale
May 2016

At The Clove Club in London, Isaac McHale uses a green bean slicer to both destring and halve green beans lengthwise. Cutting them in half with a knife works just as well, exposing more bean surface that gets slathered with the savory Caesar-like anchovy-spiked dressing. Slideshow: More Green Bean Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound green beans, trimmed and halved lengthwise
  • 1 cup parsley leaves
  • 1 cup baby spinach (1 ounce)
  • 3 drained oil-packed anchovy fillets
  • 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup canola oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Salted toasted sunflower seeds and small mint leaves, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the beans until crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Using tongs, transfer to an ice bath to cool; pat dry. Place the beans in a bowl. Blanch the parsley in the boiling water for 2 minutes. Drain and cool in the ice bath. Squeeze out all of the water.

Step 2    

In a blender, pulse the parsley with the spinach, anchovies, cheese and mustard. With the machine on, drizzle in 2 tablespoons of water and both oils and blend until combined. Season with salt.

Step 3    

Add 3/4 cup of the dressing to the beans, season with salt and toss to coat. Garnish with sunflower seeds and mint; serve the remaining dressing on the side.

Make Ahead

The blanched green beans and dressing can be refrigerated separately overnight.

Suggested Pairing

Lush California Chardonnay.

