Split Green Beans with Anchovy-Parmesan Dressing

How to Make It

Step 1 In a saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the beans until crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Using tongs, transfer to an ice bath to cool; pat dry. Place the beans in a bowl. Blanch the parsley in the boiling water for 2 minutes. Drain and cool in the ice bath. Squeeze out all of the water.

Step 2 In a blender, pulse the parsley with the spinach, anchovies, cheese and mustard. With the machine on, drizzle in 2 tablespoons of water and both oils and blend until combined. Season with salt.