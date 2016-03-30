Split Green Beans with Anchovy-Parmesan Dressing

At The Clove Club in London, Isaac McHale uses a green bean slicer to both destring and halve green beans lengthwise. Cutting them in half with a knife works just as well, exposing more bean surface that gets slathered with the savory Caesar-like anchovy-spiked dressing. Slideshow: More Green Bean Recipes
How to Make It
In a saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the beans until crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Using tongs, transfer to an ice bath to cool; pat dry. Place the beans in a bowl. Blanch the parsley in the boiling water for 2 minutes. Drain and cool in the ice bath. Squeeze out all of the water.
In a blender, pulse the parsley with the spinach, anchovies, cheese and mustard. With the machine on, drizzle in 2 tablespoons of water and both oils and blend until combined. Season with salt.
Add 3/4 cup of the dressing to the beans, season with salt and toss to coat. Garnish with sunflower seeds and mint; serve the remaining dressing on the side.
Make Ahead
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5