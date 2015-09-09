Spirited Sloe 75
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 cocktail
Duskie Estes
October 2015

This lovely, balanced cocktail comes from Duskie Estes, co-chef and co-owner of Zazu Kitchen + Farm in Sebastopol, California. This recipe features gin made by the restaurant’s neighbor, Spiritworks Distillery (spiritworksdistillery.com), the only US distillery making sloe gin from sloe berries rather than from concentrate.

Ingredients

  • Ice
  • 1 ounce sloe gin
  • 1/2 ounce simple syrup (see Note)
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lime juice
  • Dash of Fee’s Old Fashion Aromatic Bitters
  • 3 ounces sparkling wine

How to Make It

Step

In an ice-filled cocktail shaker, combine all of the ingredients except the sparkling wine and shake well. Strain into a Champagne flute and top with sparkling wine.

Notes

To make simple syrup, combine equal parts sugar and water in a saucepan and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Let cool completely before using.

 

