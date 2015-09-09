Spirited Sloe 75

This lovely, balanced cocktail comes from Duskie Estes, co-chef and co-owner of Zazu Kitchen + Farm in Sebastopol, California. This recipe features gin made by the restaurant’s neighbor, Spiritworks Distillery (spiritworksdistillery.com), the only US distillery making sloe gin from sloe berries rather than from concentrate.
How to Make It
Step
In an ice-filled cocktail shaker, combine all of the ingredients except the sparkling wine and shake well. Strain into a Champagne flute and top with sparkling wine.
Notes
To make simple syrup, combine equal parts sugar and water in a saucepan and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Let cool completely before using.
