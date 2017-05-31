Spinach-Sprout Salad with Coconut Ranch 
John Kernick
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
July 2017

Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple uses vegan coconut yogurt as the base for a terrific healthy version of ranch dressing. It’s wildly versatile but also especially tasty on this supercrunchy sprout-packed salad. Slideshow: More Spinach Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup plain vegan coconut yogurt (not coconut- flavored) 
  • 1 tablespoon Champagne vinegar 
  • 3/4 teaspoon onion powder 
  • 3/4 teaspoon garlic powder 
  • Kosher salt 
  • Pepper 
  • 4 ounces baby spinach 
  • 4 ounces sunflower sprouts 
  • 1 cup mixed crunchy sprouts (sprouted beans) 
  • 1 cup cherry or grape tomatoes, halved  
  • 1 large Hass avocado—peeled, pitted and cut into 2-inch pieces 
  • 6 radishes, thinly sliced 
  • 1/4 cup roasted salted sunflower seeds 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, mix the yogurt with the vinegar and onion and garlic powders.  Season generously with salt and pepper.  

Step 2    

In a large serving bowl or on a platter, toss the spinach with the sunflower sprouts, crunchy sprouts, tomatoes, avocado and radishes. Scatter the sunflower seeds on top and serve with the coconut ranch.  

Make Ahead

The coconut ranch dressing can be  refrigerated for up to 3 days.  

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up