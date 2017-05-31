Spinach-Sprout Salad with Coconut Ranch 

Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple uses vegan coconut yogurt as the base for a terrific healthy version of ranch dressing. It’s wildly versatile but also especially tasty on this supercrunchy sprout-packed salad. Slideshow: More Spinach Recipes
How to Make It
In a small bowl, mix the yogurt with the vinegar and onion and garlic powders. Season generously with salt and pepper.
In a large serving bowl or on a platter, toss the spinach with the sunflower sprouts, crunchy sprouts, tomatoes, avocado and radishes. Scatter the sunflower seeds on top and serve with the coconut ranch.
Make Ahead
Author Name: EricPampler
Review Body: The coconut ranch must give some nice taste!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-06-05