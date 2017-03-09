Spinach Shakshuka 

Instead of making shakshuka with red tomatoes, as is customary, Portland, Oregon, chef Jenn Louis opts to make hers with a mix of Malabar spinach and tomatillos, along with jalapeños, cilantro and spices. The result is a bright, tangy and spicy brunch dish that’s ideal with slabs of rich, toasty challah.
How to Make It
In a food processor, finely chop the tomatillos, spinach, 1 cup of cilantro and the jalapeño (do not puree). In a medium skillet, heat the olive oil over moderate heat. Add the onion, garlic and spices and cook, stirring, until softened, about 6 minutes. Add the tomatillo mixture and cook until thickened, 15 to 20 minutes. Season with salt.
Using a large spoon, make 4 indentations in the sauce and crack an egg into each. Cover the skillet and cook over moderate heat until the egg whites are just set and the yolks are still runny, about 6 minutes. Sprinkle the feta on top, garnish with cilantro sprigs and serve.
Notes
Malabar spinach has thick, juicy leaves and a citrusy flavor. Find it at local markets.
