Spinach Shakshuka 

In a food processor, finely chop the tomatillos, spinach, 1 cup of cilantro and the jalapeño (do not puree). In a medium skillet, heat the olive oil over moderate heat. Add the onion, garlic and spices and cook, stirring, until softened, about 6 minutes. Add the tomatillo mixture and cook until thickened, 15 to 20 minutes. Season with salt.

Step 2

Using a large spoon, make 4 indentations in the sauce and crack an egg into each. Cover the skillet and cook over moderate heat until the egg whites are just set and the yolks are still runny, about 6 minutes. Sprinkle the feta on top, garnish with cilantro sprigs and serve.