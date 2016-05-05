Spinach Salad with Walnut Vinaigrette
Kay Chun
June 2016

Raw spinach and mushrooms get amped up with creamy avocado as well as toasted walnuts in the viniagrette in this fantastic salad from Food & Wine’s Kay Chun. Slideshow: More Green Salads

Ingredients

  • 1 cup walnuts, finely chopped
  • 8 ounces curly spinach (8 packed cups)
  • 4 ounces white mushrooms, sliced
  • 1 Hass avocado, sliced
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
  • Salt
  • Pepper

How to Make It

Step

In a small skillet, toast the walnuts over low heat, stirring, until golden, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl and let cool. Add the spinach, mushrooms, avocado, oil and vinegar. Season with salt and pepper, toss to coat and serve.

