Spinach Salad with Walnut Vinaigrette

© Eva Kolenko
Raw spinach and mushrooms get amped up with creamy avocado as well as toasted walnuts in the viniagrette in this fantastic salad from Food & Wine’s Kay Chun. Slideshow: More Green Salads
How to Make It
Step
In a small skillet, toast the walnuts over low heat, stirring, until golden, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl and let cool. Add the spinach, mushrooms, avocado, oil and vinegar. Season with salt and pepper, toss to coat and serve.
