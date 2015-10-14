Spinach Salad with Pork Rinds
© Christina Holmes
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 10 to 12
Kay Chun
November 2015

F&W’s Kay Chun makes her version of spinach salad with loads of cilantro, scallions and lime juice, then subs in crunchy pork rinds for the usual bacon. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 cup thinly sliced scallions
  • 1 cup cilantro leaves
  • 10 ounces curly spinach, stemmed (16 cups)
  • 8 ounces radishes, thinly sliced (2 cups)
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Crumbled pork rinds, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a large bowl, whisk the olive oil with the lime juice, scallions and cilantro. Add the spinach and radishes, season with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Transfer to a platter, top with crumbled pork rinds and serve immediately.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up