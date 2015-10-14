Spinach Salad with Pork Rinds

© Christina Holmes
F&W’s Kay Chun makes her version of spinach salad with loads of cilantro, scallions and lime juice, then subs in crunchy pork rinds for the usual bacon. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes
In a large bowl, whisk the olive oil with the lime juice, scallions and cilantro. Add the spinach and radishes, season with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Transfer to a platter, top with crumbled pork rinds and serve immediately.
