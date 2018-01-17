Spinach Salad with Ginger-Soy Dressing 

Fresh ginger warms up the soy-citrus dressing in this hearty spinach salad from New York chef JJ Johnson. He pops sorghum into fluffy kernels, just like popcorn, for an addictive crunchy garnish. Slideshow: More Spinach Recipes
How to Make It
Heat a medium saucepan over moderate heat. Add the sorghum and cook, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon, until the grains pop, about 3 minutes. Once the popping stops, transfer to a plate to cool. Sprinkle lightly with salt.
In a large serving bowl, whisk together the orange juice, lemon juice, shallot, soy sauce, Dijon mustard, ginger, and honey. Gradually whisk in the oil in a slow, steady stream until emulsified. Season with salt and pepper. Add the spinach, cucumber, and red onion, and toss. Top with the popped sorghum, and serve.
