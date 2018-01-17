Spinach Salad with Ginger-Soy Dressing 
Fresh ginger warms up the soy-citrus dressing in this hearty spinach salad from New York chef JJ Johnson. He pops sorghum into fluffy kernels, just like popcorn, for an addictive crunchy garnish. Slideshow: More Spinach Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup popping sorghum  (or 1 cup store-bought popped sorghum or  plain popcorn) 
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper 
  • 2 tablespoons orange juice 
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice 
  • 2 tablespoons minced shallot 
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce 
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard 
  • 1 tablespoon minced peeled ginger 
  • 1 teaspoon honey 
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil 
  • 1 1/2 pounds regular or curly spinach, stemmed,  large leaves torn 
  • 1 medium seedless cucumber, thinly sliced 
  • 1 cup thinly sliced red onion 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat a medium saucepan over moderate heat. Add the sorghum and cook, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon, until the grains pop, about 3 minutes. Once the popping stops, transfer to a plate to cool. Sprinkle lightly with salt. 

Step 2    

In a large serving bowl, whisk together the orange juice, lemon juice, shallot, soy sauce, Dijon mustard, ginger, and honey. Gradually whisk in the oil in a slow, steady stream until emulsified. Season with salt and pepper. Add the spinach, cucumber, and red onion, and toss. Top with the popped sorghum, and serve. 

