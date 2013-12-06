Spinach Mashed Potatoes
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Melissa Rubel Jacobson
March 2013

Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 2-inch chunks
  • Kosher salt
  • 1/2 cup whole milk
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • Mashed roasted garlic cloves
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • Finely chopped cooked spinach

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, cover the potatoes with cool water and season generously with salt. Set the pan over high heat and bring to a boil. Boil the potatoes over moderately high heat until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain well then transfer the potatoes back to the pan.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a small glass bowl, heat the milk with the butter until the butter is melted, about 1 minute. Pour the milk mixture into the potatoes, and using a potato masher, mash the potatoes until smooth. Season with salt and pepper, fold in the spinach and serve.

