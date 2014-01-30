Spinach Casserole with Bacon Bits
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Phoebe Lapine
December 2012

Depending on how lean your bacon is, you may need to pour out some of the rendered fat before adding the shallots. Slideshow: Delicious Casseroles

Ingredients

  • 4 slices uncured bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 large shallot, thinly sliced
  • 20 ounces spinach leaves
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • Sea salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/4 cup fresh bread crumbs

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°.

Step 2    

In a large nonstick skillet, brown the bacon over medium-high heat until crispy, about 4 minutes. Remove to a towel-lined plate. Add the shallots and sauté over medium-high heat until golden, about 4 minutes. Add the spinach and cook until wilted, about 2 minutes.

Step 3    

In a small bowl, whisk together the milk and cornstarch. Add to the pan and Simmer until slightly thickened, about 3 minutes. Season with the nutmeg, salt and pepper to taste.

Step 4    

Transfer the spinach to a 1-quart ceramic baking dish. Sprinkle the breadcrumbs over the top, followed by the bacon. Bake for 10 minutes, until heated through.

