Spinach Casserole with Bacon Bits

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400°.

Step 2 In a large nonstick skillet, brown the bacon over medium-high heat until crispy, about 4 minutes. Remove to a towel-lined plate. Add the shallots and sauté over medium-high heat until golden, about 4 minutes. Add the spinach and cook until wilted, about 2 minutes.

Step 3 In a small bowl, whisk together the milk and cornstarch. Add to the pan and Simmer until slightly thickened, about 3 minutes. Season with the nutmeg, salt and pepper to taste.