Spinach and Walnut Spaghetti
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Ian Knauer
April 2014

Feel free to substitute baby arugula for the spinach in this spaghetti dish. Slideshow: More Spaghetti Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 10 ounces baby spinach
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried red pepper flakes
  • 1 pound dried spaghetti
  • 1 cup walnuts, toasted

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large heavy skillet, heat the oil over medium heat until hot. Stir in the garlic, 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the garlic is golden, about 2 minutes. Stir in the spinach and pepper flakes and cook, turning with tongs, until the spinach is wilted, about 4 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat.

Step 2    

In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the spaghetti until al dente. Reserve 1/2 cup of the pasta cooking water, then drain the pasta. Toss the pasta with the spinach mixture in the skillet along with 1/4 cup of the pasta cooking water. Add more pasta cooking water for a thinner sauce, then season with salt and pepper to taste and serve topped with the walnuts.

