Spinach and Spaghetti Omelette

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large heavy oven-proof skillet, heat the oil over medium heat until hot. Stir in the garlic, 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the garlic is golden, about 2 minutes. Stir in the spinach and cook, turning with tongs, until the spinach is wilted, about 4 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 400°F.

Step 3 In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the spaghetti until al dente. Drain the pasta then toss in the skillet with the spinach mixture.

Step 4 Whisk together the eggs, sour cream, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper, then pour over the spaghetti mixture in the skillet.