Spinach and Spaghetti Omelette
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Ian Knauer

This omelet is great right out of the oven, but also makes great leftovers at room temperature. Slideshow: More Spaghetti Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
  • 5 ounces baby spinach
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 pound dried spaghetti
  • 6 large eggs
  • 1/2 cup sour cream

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large heavy oven-proof skillet, heat the oil over medium heat until hot. Stir in the garlic, 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the garlic is golden, about 2 minutes. Stir in the spinach and cook, turning with tongs, until the spinach is wilted, about 4 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 400°F.

Step 3    

In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the spaghetti until al dente. Drain the pasta then toss in the skillet with the spinach mixture.

Step 4    

Whisk together the eggs, sour cream, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper, then pour over the spaghetti mixture in the skillet.

Step 5    

Bake the omelet until the eggs are set, about 20 minutes. Serve hot or at room temperature.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up