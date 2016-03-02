Spinach and Fennel Salad with Candied Bacon

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 375°. In a large bowl, coat the bacon with the brown sugar and 1/2 teaspoon of pepper. Arrange the bacon in an even layer on a parchment paper–lined baking sheet. Top with another piece of parchment paper and another large baking sheet. Bake for about 25 minutes, until the bacon is lightly browned and the fat is rendered. Remove the top baking sheet and parchment paper. Bake the bacon for about 15 minutes longer, until well browned and nearly crisp. Using tongs, transfer the bacon to a rack to cool and crisp, then coarsely chop.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil. Add the fennel and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until just softened and lightly browned, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate and let cool.