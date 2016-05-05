Spinach and Caramelized Onion Dip
Kay Chun
June 2016

Food & Wine’s Kay Chun makes her lighter version of classic spinach dip with nonfat Greek yogurt. Slideshow: More Party Dips

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 large onion, thinly sliced
  • 4 ounces curly spinach (4 packed cups), stemmed
  • 1 cup nonfat Greek yogurt
  • 1/4 cup chopped chives
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Crackers, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the onion and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until deeply golden, about 15 minutes. Stir in the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil and the spinach and stir until wilted. Transfer to a medium bowl and let cool to room temperature.

Step 2    

Stir the yogurt, chives and nutmeg into the spinach and onion and season the dip with salt and pepper. Serve with crackers.

Make Ahead

The dip can be refrigerated overnight

