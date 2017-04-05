Spinach-and-Arugula Bruschetta with Dukka 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a mortar, using a pestle, finely grind the walnuts with the coriander, sesame and nutmeg. Season the dukka with salt.

Step 2 In a large saucepan, heat the 3 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the onion and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Stir in the spinach in large handfuls, letting each wilt slightly before adding more, 5 to 7 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 3 Meanwhile, light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Brush the baguette slices with olive oil and grill over high heat, turning, until lightly charred, 2 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a platter.