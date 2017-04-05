Spinach-and-Arugula Bruschetta with Dukka 
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 20
Dan Zoaretz
May 2017

These vegetable-heavy toasts get great flavor from dukka, the seriously addictive Middle Eastern nut-and-spice blend. (You’ll want to eat it like a snack.) Slideshow: More Bruschetta and Crostini Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons walnut pieces 
  • 3 tablespoons coriander seeds 
  • 2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds 
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin  olive oil, plus more for brushing 
  • 1 large onion, thinly sliced 
  • 2 1/4 pounds leaf spinach, stemmed  
  • 20 baguette slices 
  • 2 cups baby arugula 
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a mortar, using a pestle, finely grind the walnuts with the coriander, sesame and nutmeg. Season the dukka with salt.  

Step 2    

In a large saucepan, heat the 3 tablespoons of olive oil.  Add the onion and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Stir in the spinach in  large handfuls, letting each wilt slightly before adding more,  5 to 7 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.  

Step 3    

Meanwhile, light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Brush the baguette slices with olive oil and grill over high heat, turning, until lightly charred, 2 to 4  minutes. Transfer to a platter.  

Step 4    

In a medium bowl, toss the arugula with the lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. Top the baguette slices with the spinach and arugula, sprinkle with the dukka and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up