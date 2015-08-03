Spinach and Artichoke Macaroni and Cheese
© Kate Winslow
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Kate Winslow
October 2014

Taking its lead from the classic appetizer dip, this recipe relies on mayonnaise and Parmesan for its cheesy, creamy base. Slideshow: More Macaroni and Cheese Recipes

Ingredients

  • Butter for greasing
  • One 10-ounce package frozen spinach, thawed
  • One 13 3/4-ounce can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped
  • 1 cup finely shredded Parmesan cheese
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • Salt 
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 8 ounces mini farfalle or elbow macaroni

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Butter a shallow 1 1/2-quart gratin dish.

Step 2    

Using your hands, squeeze as much moisture as possible from the defrosted spinach, then add it to a large bowl, along with the artichoke hearts, Parmesan cheese, mayonnaise and mustard. Stir until well combined, then season with salt and pepper and set aside.

Step 3    

In a large pot of boiling well-salted water, cook the pasta until al dente. Reserve 1 cup of the cooking water, then drain well. Add the pasta to the spinach mixture and stir to combine, adding some of the cooking water as needed to loosen the mixture.

Step 4    

Pour into the buttered gratin dish, cover with aluminum foil and bake until hot and bubbling, 15 to 25 minutes.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up