How to Make It

Step 1 In the bowl of a standing electric mixer fitted with the paddle, beat the butter with the sugar at medium speed until fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in the egg yolks, vanilla and salt, then beat in the 2 1/2 cups of flour at low speed. Divide the dough in thirds and pat into disks. Wrap each disk in plastic and refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 350° and line 3 baking sheets with parchment paper. On a lightly floured work surface, roll out one disk of dough inch thick. Using a 3-inch cookie cutter, stamp out cookies as close together as possible and transfer them to a baking sheet 1-inch apart. Bake the cookies in the center of the oven until lightly browned, 18 to 20 minutes. Let cool slightly, then transfer the cookies to a rack to cool completely. Repeat with the remaining disks of dough. Gather and reroll all of the dough scraps; stamp out and bake more cookies.