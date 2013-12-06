Spicy Zhoug

© Yunhee Kim
Falafel stands throughout the Middle East often have some version of this hot chile sauce, called zhoug, for giving a spicy kick to pita sandwiches. Ana Sortun adds pumpkin seeds to her take on this fiery sauce to thicken it and deepen the flavor. More Middle Eastern Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a blender, combine all of the ingredients and blend until smooth. Season the zhoug with salt and black pepper and serve.
Make Ahead
The zhoug can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.
Serve With
Grilled chicken or fish.
