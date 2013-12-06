Spicy Zhoug
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : makes 1 1/4 cups
Ana Sortun
June 2007

Falafel stands throughout the Middle East often have some version of this hot chile sauce, called zhoug, for giving a spicy kick to pita sandwiches. Ana Sortun adds pumpkin seeds to her take on this fiery sauce to thicken it and deepen the flavor.    More Middle Eastern Recipes  

Ingredients

  • Two 3-ounce Hungarian wax peppers, seeded and coarsely chopped
  • 1 cup cilantro leaves and stems
  • 1/2 cup flat-leaf parsley leaves
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons sherry vinegar
  • 1/4 cup toasted shelled pumpkin seeds
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step

In a blender, combine all of the ingredients and blend until smooth. Season the zhoug with salt and black pepper and serve.

Make Ahead

The zhoug can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.

Serve With

Grilled chicken or fish.

