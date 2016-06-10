Spicy Wok-Fried Ramen with Crab 

Step 2

In a large wok, heat 1/2 cup of the oil until smoking. Add the ginger, garlic, crab paste, chile paste and shiitakes and cook over high heat, stirring, until the garlic is golden, about 3 minutes. Add the ramen and toss to coat. Spread the noodles in an even layer over the bottom and halfway up the side of the wok and drizzle with the remaining 1/4 cup of oil. Cook over high heat, undisturbed, until the edges start to crisp, about 2 minutes. Toss the noodles, then spread them out again and cook until the edges start to crisp, about 2 minutes. Toss and repeat one more time. Stir in the broth, crabmeat, chopped mint, lime zest and lime juice, season with salt and toss well. Transfer to plates. Garnish with mint leaves and serve.