Spicy Wok-Fried Ramen with Crab 

New Orleans chef Michael Gulotta uses fragrant Thai chile paste as well as crab paste to pack flavor into his fresh crab-and-mushroom noodle stir-fry. He makes the noodles from scratch at his restaurant, MoPho, but using store-bought ramen (minus the seasoning packet) is a smart shortcut. Slideshow: More Ramen Recipes
How to Make It
In a large saucepan of boiling water, cook the ramen until al dente. Drain well and pat dry with paper towels.
In a large wok, heat 1/2 cup of the oil until smoking. Add the ginger, garlic, crab paste, chile paste and shiitakes and cook over high heat, stirring, until the garlic is golden, about 3 minutes. Add the ramen and toss to coat. Spread the noodles in an even layer over the bottom and halfway up the side of the wok and drizzle with the remaining 1/4 cup of oil. Cook over high heat, undisturbed, until the edges start to crisp, about 2 minutes. Toss the noodles, then spread them out again and cook until the edges start to crisp, about 2 minutes. Toss and repeat one more time. Stir in the broth, crabmeat, chopped mint, lime zest and lime juice, season with salt and toss well. Transfer to plates. Garnish with mint leaves and serve.
Notes
Crab paste is available at Pan-Asian markets and from amazon.com.
Suggested Pairing
