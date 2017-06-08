Spicy Udon (Mongolia)

Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Add the noodles and cook for 8–10 minutes, until tender. Drain the noodles, then transfer them to abowl and stir in the toasted sesame oil to prevent sticking. Set aside.

Step 2

Meanwhile, put the 5 tablespoons of vegetable stock, ginger, and garlic into a large saucepan. Bring to a boil, then simmer over medium heat for 3 minutes. Add the scallions and mushrooms and cook for 3 minutes. Add the remaining broth, the soy sauce, and chili paste. Cover and bring to a boil. Add the tofu and bok choy and cook for 4 minutes. Turn off the heat. Season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper or tamari or soy sauce.