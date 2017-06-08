Spicy Udon (Mongolia)
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Food & Wine

From Vegan: The Cookbook by Jean-Christian Jury, Phaidon 2017.   Slideshow: More Udon Noodle Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound 2 ounces (500 grams) uncooked udon noodles
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
  • 4 cups (960 milliliters) plus 5 tablespoons vegetable stock (broth)
  • 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger
  • 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 2 scallions (spring onions), finely chopped
  • 1/2 pound (250 grams) fresh mushrooms, such as white button or shiitake, sliced
  • 4 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon chili paste
  • 1 cup (240 grams) smoked tofu, cut into cubes
  • 1 cup (240 grams) bok choy, sliced, stems removed
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper or tamari or soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon cilantro (coriander), chopped

How to Make It

Step 1    

Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Add the noodles and cook for 8–10 minutes, until tender. Drain the noodles, then transfer them to abowl and stir in the toasted sesame oil to prevent sticking. Set aside.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, put the 5 tablespoons of vegetable stock, ginger, and garlic into a large saucepan. Bring to a boil, then simmer over medium heat for 3 minutes. Add the scallions and mushrooms and cook for 3 minutes. Add the remaining broth, the soy sauce, and chili paste. Cover and bring to a boil. Add the tofu and bok choy and cook for 4 minutes. Turn off the heat. Season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper or tamari or soy sauce.

Step 3    

Serve the noodles in 4 deep bowls, topped with the tofu–bok choy mixture and garnished with the chopped cilantro.

