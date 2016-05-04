Spicy Turkey and Veggie Tacos

A taco bar is the ultimate casual meal for guests, according to Adrian Harris & Jeremy Inglett, the Vancouver duo known as The Food Gays. "It's the best of both worlds, if you think about it. You get to prepare an impressive spread of food with very little effort involved, and your guests get to indulge while picking and choosing how they want to dress up their plate. There's way less fuss and worry about covering all your guests personal tastes and preferences, and bonus—tacos just seem to make people happy. This recipe is just for the 2 of us, but it can easily be scaled up for more" Slideshow: More Taco Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. Generously coat the turkey cutlet with black pepper. In a medium ovenproof skillet, heat the canola oil. Add the turkey and cook over moderate heat, turning once, until browned, about 10 minutes. Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake the turkey for about 5 minutes longer, until a thermometer inserted in the cutlet registers 165°. Let rest for 5 minutes, then thinly slice the turkey.
Meanwhile, set the tomatoes, peppers, jalapenos, corn, beans, olive, scallion and pickles in small bowls. Serve the turkey and fixings with the warm tortillas, sour cream and lime wedges.
Notes
Use this recipe to make the quick-pickled onion and radishes, swapping out the cucumber for sliced red onion and sliced radishes.
