Spicy Turkey and Veggie Tacos

A taco bar is the ultimate casual meal for guests, according to Adrian Harris & Jeremy Inglett, the Vancouver duo known as The Food Gays. "It's the best of both worlds, if you think about it. You get to prepare an impressive spread of food with very little effort involved, and your guests get to indulge while picking and choosing how they want to dress up their plate. There's way less fuss and worry about covering all your guests personal tastes and preferences, and bonus—tacos just seem to make people happy. This recipe is just for the 2 of us, but it can easily be scaled up for more" Slideshow: More Taco Recipes