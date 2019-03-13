Spicy Tuna Sushi "Biscotti"

At Sushi Note in Sherman Oaks, California, chef chef Kiminobu Saito offers wine-friendly bites like sushi biscotti, crispy thin cakes of fried sushi rice with toppings like spicy tuna or miso-basted eggplant, that play well with wines selected by co-owner Dave Gibbs. For pairing with sushi, Gibbs says he thinks about both the texture of the fish—whether it’s firm, chewy, or delicate—and any sauces or garnishes. Although sometimes, he doesn’t have to think too hard about what to open next: “At the moment,” he says, “we’re fairly obsessed with just how fantastically well old [2008] Stony Hill Gewürztraminer pairs with everything.” We also love this simple avocado topping, or this rich Nasu Miso option.