Spicy Three-Pepper Guacamole
© Emily Farris
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 2 cups
Emily Farris
November 2013

Jalapeño and serrano peppers, with a Fresno chile, bring the heat to this fresh guacamole. Slideshow: More Guacamole Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 ripe Hass avocados
  • 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and diced
  • 1 Fresno chile, seeded and diced
  • 1 serrano pepper, seeded and diced
  • 1/4 cup finely diced white onion
  • 1 lime, juiced
  • Kosher salt
  • 1/4 cup chopped cilantro

How to Make It

Step

Scoop the avocado into a bowl. Coarsely mash it with a fork. Stir in the jalapeño, Fresno chile, serrano, onion, lime juice, salt and cilantro. Serve with tortilla chips.

Make Ahead

Press plastic wrap firmly against the surface of the guacamole and refrigerate overnight.

