Spicy Three-Pepper Guacamole

Jalapeño and serrano peppers, with a Fresno chile, bring the heat to this fresh guacamole. Slideshow: More Guacamole Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Scoop the avocado into a bowl. Coarsely mash it with a fork. Stir in the jalapeño, Fresno chile, serrano, onion, lime juice, salt and cilantro. Serve with tortilla chips.
Make Ahead
Press plastic wrap firmly against the surface of the guacamole and refrigerate overnight.
