Spicy Thai Shrimp-and-Pork Dip
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 3 cups
David Lebovitz
February 2016

This richly flavored, meaty dip was Bay Area blogger Pim Techamuanvivit’s favorite snack when she was growing up in Thailand. It’s terrific scooped up with Asian rice cakes but also great spooned over rice. Slideshow: Perfect Party Dips

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound large shrimp, shelled and deveined, shells reserved, shrimp finely chopped  
  • 1 1/3 cups unsweetened coconut milk
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 teaspoon minced cilantro roots or stems plus 2 tablespoons minced cilantro leaves 
  • 1 teaspoon= whole white peppercorns
  • 1/2 pound ground pork
  • 1/4 cup finely grated palm sugar or light brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup Asian fish sauce
  • 1 medium shallot, thinly sliced
  • 1/3 cup roasted unsalted peanuts, finely chopped
  • 1 Thai chile, seeded and minced
  • Kosher salt
  • Crispy square Asian rice cakes (see Note) or pita chips, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, heat 1 tablespoon of the canola oil. Add the shrimp shells and cook over moderate heat, stirring constantly, until pink and fragrant, about 3 minutes. Add the coconut milk and simmer for 15 minutes. Strain the infused coconut milk into a heatproof measuring cup; discard the shrimp shells. Wipe out the saucepan.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a mortar or mini food processor, pound or pulse the garlic, cilantro roots and white peppercorns to a paste.

Step 3    

In the medium saucepan, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of canola oil. Add the cilantro paste and cook over moderate heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant, 30 seconds. Add the ground pork, sugar, fish sauce and the infused coconut milk and cook, breaking up the pork, until no trace of pink remains, about 8 minutes. Stir in the chopped shrimp, shallot and peanuts and cook, stirring, until the shrimp is white, about 2 minutes. Remove from the heat. Stir in the cilantro leaves and minced chile and season with salt. Serve the dip warm, with rice cakes or pita chips. 

Make Ahead

The dip can be refrigerated for up to 2 days. Rewarm before serving.

Notes

Note: Toasted Asian rice cakes are available in the snacks section of Asian markets.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this dish with a fruity, lively Prosecco.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up