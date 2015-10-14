Spicy Thai Coconut Mini Biscuits

© Christina Holmes
F&W’s Kay Chun makes these mini cocktail biscuits with two Thai staples: red curry paste and coconut milk. Slideshow: More Biscuit Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 350°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder, baking soda and salt. Using your fingertips, blend in the butter until pea-size pieces form. Stir in the coconut milk and curry paste just until a dough forms.
Step 2
On a lightly floured surface, pat the dough into a 7-inch square. Cut into 1-inch-square biscuits and transfer to the baking sheet. Bake for 20 minutes, until cooked through. Transfer to a rack to cool slightly before serving.
Make Ahead
The biscuits can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature overnight and reheated before serving.
