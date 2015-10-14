Spicy Thai Coconut Mini Biscuits
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 4 dozen
Kay Chun
November 2015

F&W’s Kay Chun makes these mini cocktail biscuits with two Thai staples: red curry paste and coconut milk. Slideshow: More Biscuit Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 3/4 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
  • 4 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 stick plus 2 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cubed
  • 1 1/4 cups unsweetened coconut milk
  • One 4-ounce jar Thai red curry paste 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder, baking soda and salt. Using your fingertips, blend in the butter until pea-size pieces form. Stir in the coconut milk and curry paste just until a dough forms.

Step 2    

On a lightly floured surface, pat the dough into a 7-inch square. Cut into 1-inch-square biscuits and transfer to the baking sheet. Bake for 20 minutes, until cooked through. Transfer to a rack to cool slightly before serving.

Make Ahead

The biscuits can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature overnight and reheated before serving.

