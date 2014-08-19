Spicy Stir-Fried Savoy Cabbage and Edamame with Fresh Mint

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Fresh mint tamps down the heat in this spicy stir-fry recipe. Slideshow: More Vegetarian Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil and then stir in the onions. Cook for about 2 minutes or until the onions are soft.
Step 2
Add the garlic and cabbage and stir occasionally until the cabbage is tender, 2 to 3 minutes.
Step 3
Add the edamame, season with salt and pepper and toss with chopped mint. Serve warm.
