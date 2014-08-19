Spicy Stir-Fried Savoy Cabbage and Edamame with Fresh Mint
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
March 2014

Fresh mint tamps down the heat in this spicy stir-fry recipe. Slideshow: More Vegetarian Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 medium onion, sliced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced or crushed
  • 1 small head Savoy cabbage, shredded (6-8 cups)
  • 1 cup edamame, shelled and cooked
  • 1 tablespoon chile-garlic sauce
  • 2 teaspoons soy sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon sesame seed oil
  • Kosher or sea salt, to taste
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh mint

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil and then stir in the onions. Cook for about 2 minutes or until the onions are soft.

Step 2    

Add the garlic and cabbage and stir occasionally until the cabbage is tender, 2 to 3 minutes.

Step 3    

Add the edamame, season with salt and pepper and toss with chopped mint. Serve warm.

