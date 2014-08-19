Spicy-Sticky Fried Chicken
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu

Sticky, spicy and delicious, this Asian-inspired fried chicken is a guaranteed crowd pleaser. Plus: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup chile-garlic sauce
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons fish sauce
  • 2 pounds bone-in chicken drumsticks or thighs, with skin
  • Kosher or sea salt, to taste
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • Vegetable oil, for frying

How to Make It

Step 1    

Whisk together the chile-garlic sauce, honey, rice vinegar and fish sauce. Set aside.

Step 2    

Rinse the chicken and pat dry. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.

Step 3    

In a large bowl, beat the eggs and set aside. In another large bowl, add the flour.

Step 4    

Coat the chicken in egg and then dredge it in flour. Shake off any excess. Set coated pieces aside and repeat with the remaining chicken.

Step 5    

Heat 1 inch of oil to 375° in a large frying pan or Dutch oven.

Step 6    

Working in small batches, gently place the chicken in the hot oil and fry until crispy and cooked through, 10 to 15 minutes on each side.

Step 7    

Toss the chicken in the sauce and serve hot.

