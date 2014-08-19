Spicy-Sticky Fried Chicken

How to Make It

Step 1 Whisk together the chile-garlic sauce, honey, rice vinegar and fish sauce. Set aside.

Step 2 Rinse the chicken and pat dry. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.

Step 3 In a large bowl, beat the eggs and set aside. In another large bowl, add the flour.

Step 4 Coat the chicken in egg and then dredge it in flour. Shake off any excess. Set coated pieces aside and repeat with the remaining chicken.

Step 5 Heat 1 inch of oil to 375° in a large frying pan or Dutch oven.

Step 6 Working in small batches, gently place the chicken in the hot oil and fry until crispy and cooked through, 10 to 15 minutes on each side.