Spicy-Sticky Fried Chicken

Sticky, spicy and delicious, this Asian-inspired fried chicken is a guaranteed crowd pleaser.
How to Make It
Whisk together the chile-garlic sauce, honey, rice vinegar and fish sauce. Set aside.
Rinse the chicken and pat dry. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.
In a large bowl, beat the eggs and set aside. In another large bowl, add the flour.
Coat the chicken in egg and then dredge it in flour. Shake off any excess. Set coated pieces aside and repeat with the remaining chicken.
Heat 1 inch of oil to 375° in a large frying pan or Dutch oven.
Working in small batches, gently place the chicken in the hot oil and fry until crispy and cooked through, 10 to 15 minutes on each side.
Toss the chicken in the sauce and serve hot.
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: marcuelcajon
Review Body: Asian style Sticky, spicy Chicken could give you a wow experience and not only that this one is delicious
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-01-16
Author Name: Trish Arbique
Review Body: Cud this be baked instead? Dont like fried foods
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2018-02-14