Spicy Spaghetti with Many Herbs
© Kate Winslow
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Kate Winslow
June 2014

Tender herbs, such as basil, parsley and mint, work best for this recipe, but feel free to experiment with hardier ones like rosemary and thyme. Slideshow: More Spring Pasta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, or to taste
  • 1 pound spaghetti
  • 3 cups loosely packed fresh herbs (such as basil, parsley, mint and chives), roughly chopped
  • Salt 
  • freshly ground black pepper
  • Finely grated Parmesan cheese, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine the olive oil, garlic and red pepper flakes in a small skillet. Heat over moderately low heat until fragrant and sizzling, about 2 minutes. Keep warm over low heat.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, cook the spaghetti in a large pot of boiling well-salted water until al dente. Reserve about 1 cup of the pasta cooking water, drain the pasta well and transfer to a large bowl.

Step 3    

Pour the hot garlic oil over the spaghetti, then add the herbs and toss well. Add some of the reserved pasta cooking water to loosen the sauce if needed, and season to taste with salt and pepper.

Step 4    

Serve immediately, with Parmesan cheese on the side.

