Spicy Shrimp with Pan-Seared Romaine and Chickpea Puree

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the chickpea puree In a food processor, pulse the chickpeas until finely chopped. Add the tahini, lebneh, garlic, vinegar, salt and 2 tablespoons of water and puree until very smooth; add more water if needed for a smooth puree. Spread a scant 1/4 cup on each of 4 plates. Reserve the rest of the puree for a dip or another use.

Step 2 Prepare the romaine and shrimp In a small bowl, whisk the grapeseed oil with the sherry and balsamic vinegars and the shallot; season the vinaigrette with salt and pepper. In a medium bowl, mix the mayonnaise and Sriracha; add the shrimp and turn to coat.

Step 3 In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil over moderately high heat. Add the romaine hearts cut side down and cook until browned, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to the plates, cut side up.

Step 4 In the same skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add half of the shrimp and cook, turning once, until browned and just white throughout, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to 2 of the plates. Repeat with the remaining olive oil and shrimp.