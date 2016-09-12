Spicy Sautéed Shrimp with Garlic and Cilantro

Step

Season the shrimp with salt and black pepper. In a very large skillet, heat the olive oil with the bay leaves over moderately high heat until shimmering. Add the shrimp and cook, turning once, until just pink, about 2 minutes. Add the garlic and crushed red pepper and cook, tossing, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Carefully add the wine and simmer until the shrimp are white throughout, about 2 minutes longer. Discard the bay leaves. Stir in the 1/2 cup of cilantro and season with salt and black pepper. Transfer the shrimp and their sauce to a large, deep platter, garnish with cilantro and serve.