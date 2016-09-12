Spicy Sautéed Shrimp with Garlic and Cilantro
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Abraham Conlon
October 2016

To get the most out of these garlicky, spicy shrimp from chef Abraham Conlon of Chicago's Fat Rice, serve them with loads of crusty bread to soak up the sauce. Slideshow: Easy Shrimp Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds large shrimp, shelled and deveined
  • Kosher salt and black pepper
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons minced garlic
  • 2 teaspoons crushed red pepper
  • 1/2 cup Portuguese white wine, such as Vinho Verde
  • 1/2 cup chopped cilantro, plus more for garnish

How to Make It

Step

Season the shrimp with salt and black pepper. In a very large skillet, heat the olive oil with the bay leaves over moderately high heat until shimmering. Add the shrimp and cook, turning once, until just pink, about 2 minutes. Add the garlic and crushed red pepper and cook, tossing, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Carefully add the wine and simmer until the shrimp are white throughout, about 2 minutes longer. Discard the bay leaves. Stir in the 1/2 cup of cilantro and season with salt and black pepper. Transfer the shrimp and their sauce to a large, deep platter, garnish with cilantro and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Portuguese whites made from the Loureiro grape have a fruity quality that's great with garlic flavors.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up