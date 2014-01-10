Spicy Sautéed Kale with Shredded Cheese

Step

In a deep skillet, heat the oil. Add the garlic, chile and crushed pepper and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until fragrant, 1 minute. Add the kale in large handfuls; let wilt slightly before adding more. Cook, tossing, until the kale is barely tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in the lemon juice; season with salt. Transfer to a platter, sprinkle with cheese and serve.