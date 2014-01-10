Spicy Sautéed Kale with Shredded Cheese
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Isaac Becker
February 2014

For this simple kale dish, the chopped leaves are cooked in garlic-and-chile-spiked oil until just wilted, then garnished with a little shredded salty ricotta salata just before serving. Slideshow: Kale Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 1 Fresno chile—halved, seeded and thinly sliced
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 2 1/2 pounds Tuscan kale, stems discarded and leaves coarsely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • Kosher salt
  • Shredded ricotta salata cheese, for serving

How to Make It

Step

In a deep skillet, heat the oil. Add the garlic, chile and crushed pepper and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until fragrant, 1 minute. Add the kale in large handfuls; let wilt slightly before adding more. Cook, tossing, until the kale is barely tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in the lemon juice; season with salt. Transfer to a platter, sprinkle with cheese and serve.

