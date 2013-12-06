Spicy Red Chile Sauce

Step

In a medium skillet, combine the red jalapeño chiles with the water and salt. Bring to a boil, cover and cook over moderately low heat until the chiles are tender, about 25 minutes. Stir in the rice vinegar and sugar, stirring until the sugar is dissolved. Let the mixture cool, then transfer to a blender. Puree the chiles with their liquid. Pour the red chile sauce into jars, cover and refrigerate.