Spicy Red Chile Sauce
© Burcu Avsar
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 3 cups
Eileen Yin-Fei Lo
December 2009

Adapted from Eileen Yin-Fei Lo's Mastering the Art of Chinese Cooking, this sweet-hot sauce works with any fresh red chile.    More Condiment Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 1 pound fresh red jalapeño chiles
  • 2 cups water
  • 1 3/4 teaspoons salt
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons sugar

How to Make It

Step

In a medium skillet, combine the red jalapeño chiles with the water and salt. Bring to a boil, cover and cook over moderately low heat until the chiles are tender, about 25 minutes. Stir in the rice vinegar and sugar, stirring until the sugar is dissolved. Let the mixture cool, then transfer to a blender. Puree the chiles with their liquid. Pour the red chile sauce into jars, cover and refrigerate.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up