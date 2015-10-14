Spicy Quick-Pickled Radishes
© Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 quart
Kay Chun
November 2015

These zesty pickled radishes make a great accompaniment to rich pâté or rillettes. Slideshow: More Vegetarian Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound radishes with fresh leafy greens, halved lengthwise
  • 12 dill sprigs
  • 1 1/2 cups distilled white vinegar
  • 5 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 5 chiles de árbol, halved 
  • 3 tablespoons kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon sugar

How to Make It

Step 1    

Pack the radishes and dill into a heatproof 1-quart jar.

Step 2    

In a small saucepan, combine the vinegar, garlic, chiles, salt, sugar and 1/2 cup of water and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Pour the hot brine over the radishes and let cool to room temperature. Serve at room temperature or chilled.

Make Ahead

The pickled radishes can be refrigerated in the brine for 3 days.

