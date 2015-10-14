Spicy Quick-Pickled Radishes

© Con Poulos
These zesty pickled radishes make a great accompaniment to rich pâté or rillettes.
How to Make It
Step 1
Pack the radishes and dill into a heatproof 1-quart jar.
Step 2
In a small saucepan, combine the vinegar, garlic, chiles, salt, sugar and 1/2 cup of water and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Pour the hot brine over the radishes and let cool to room temperature. Serve at room temperature or chilled.
Make Ahead
The pickled radishes can be refrigerated in the brine for 3 days.
