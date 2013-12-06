Spicy Pumpkin Pie
Serves : Makes two 9-inch pies
Food & Wine
November 1993

Ingredients

  • One 29-ounce can of solid-pack pumpkin
  • 2 cups (firmly packed) light brown sugar
  • 3 tablespoons pumpkin pie spice
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 5 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • Two 12-ounce cans evaporated milk
  • Double-Crust Pastry

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, whisk the pumpkin with the sugar, pumpkin pie spice and salt. Whisk in the eggs. Slowly whisk in the evaporated milk until completely blended. Refrigerate while you prepare the pie shells.

Step 2    

On a lightly floured surface, roll out one half of the Double-Crust Pastry into an 11-inch round. Transfer the round to a 9-inch pie pan and fit it against the bottom and sides without stretching. Trim the overhanging dough to 1/2 inch, fold it under and crimp decoratively. Prick the dough all over with a fork. Repeat with the other half of the Double-Crust Pastry. Freeze the shells for at least 30 minutes.

Step 3    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Bake the shells for 10 minutes, or until they are just beginning to brown slightly. Let cool to room temperature.

Step 4    

Pour the filling into the cooled shells and bake for about 45 minutes, until the pies move slightly in one mass (no liquid center) when lightly jiggled.

