Spicy Poblano-Avocado Hummus

The blend of buttery avocados and poblanos here make for a green, bright, and creamy hummus. Slideshow: More Hummus Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a saucepan over medium heat, add the olive oil and cook the poblanos until lightly browned in spots and softened, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.
Step 2
In the bowl of a food processor, combine the sautéed poblanos, avocados, chickpeas, 1/4 cup cilantro, garlic, lemon juice, salt, and pepper and process until combined and smooth. Scrape down the sides of the bowl. Taste to adjust for seasoning and transfer to a serving dish. Garnish with fresh cilantro and pepita seeds. Drizzle with olive oil and serve.
Make Ahead
The hummus can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.
