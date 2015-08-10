Spicy Poblano-Avocado Hummus

In a saucepan over medium heat, add the olive oil and cook the poblanos until lightly browned in spots and softened, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.

Step 2

In the bowl of a food processor, combine the sautéed poblanos, avocados, chickpeas, 1/4 cup cilantro, garlic, lemon juice, salt, and pepper and process until combined and smooth. Scrape down the sides of the bowl. Taste to adjust for seasoning and transfer to a serving dish. Garnish with fresh cilantro and pepita seeds. Drizzle with olive oil and serve.