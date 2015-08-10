Spicy Poblano-Avocado Hummus
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 2 1/2 cups
Sarah Bolla
February 2014

The blend of buttery avocados and poblanos here make for a green, bright, and creamy hummus.  Slideshow: More Hummus Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • 1 large poblano pepper, coarsely chopped
  • 2 avocados, peeled and pitted
  • One 15-ounce can chickpeas (about 1 1/2 cups), rinsed and drained
  • 1/2 cup cilantro leaves, packed
  • 1 small garlic clove
  • 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons pepita seeds

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a saucepan over medium heat, add the olive oil and cook the poblanos until lightly browned in spots and softened, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.

Step 2    

In the bowl of a food processor, combine the sautéed poblanos, avocados, chickpeas, 1/4 cup cilantro, garlic, lemon juice, salt, and pepper and process until combined and smooth. Scrape down the sides of the bowl. Taste to adjust for seasoning and transfer to a serving dish. Garnish with fresh cilantro and pepita seeds. Drizzle with olive oil and serve.

Make Ahead

The hummus can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.

