Spicy Paloma Shandy

Use a crisp Mexican lager like Good People Beerito for this twist on the classic Paloma cocktail from Rick Martinez. Try Tajín Clásico Seasoning for the chili-lime salt.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 Ruby Red grapefruit, peel removed in wide strips
  • 1/4 habanero chile, stemmed (seeds left in)
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1/4 cup fresh Ruby Red grapefruit juice (from 1 grapefruit)
  • 3 ounces Mexican-style lager beer (such as Muchacho)
  • Ruby Red grapefruit wedge, for serving
  • Chile-lime seasoning salt (such as Tajín), for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine sugar and grapefruit strips in a wide-mouth pint jar. Muddle until mixture is sandy, about 1 minute. Add habanero; muddle until crushed and incorporated, about 30 seconds. Add water. Secure lid on jar, and shake until sugar is dissolved, about 40 seconds. Pour through wire-mesh strainer into a bowl, discarding solids.

Step 2    

To make shandy, pour grapefruit juice and 1 tablespoon syrup into an ice-filled Collins glass; stir to combine. Stir in beer. Garnish with a grapefruit wedge sprinkled with chile-lime seasoning salt.

