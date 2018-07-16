Spicy Paloma Shandy

Use a crisp Mexican lager like Good People Beerito for this twist on the classic Paloma cocktail from Rick Martinez. Try Tajín Clásico Seasoning for the chili-lime salt.
How to Make It
Combine sugar and grapefruit strips in a wide-mouth pint jar. Muddle until mixture is sandy, about 1 minute. Add habanero; muddle until crushed and incorporated, about 30 seconds. Add water. Secure lid on jar, and shake until sugar is dissolved, about 40 seconds. Pour through wire-mesh strainer into a bowl, discarding solids.
To make shandy, pour grapefruit juice and 1 tablespoon syrup into an ice-filled Collins glass; stir to combine. Stir in beer. Garnish with a grapefruit wedge sprinkled with chile-lime seasoning salt.
