Spicy Orange and Jicama Salad
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Patricia Quintana
December 2003

Ingredients

  • 6 small navel oranges
  • 1 small red onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup jicama sticks (3 by 1/2 inches)
  • 1/2 cup coarsely chopped cilantro
  • Salt
  • Cayenne pepper

How to Make It

Step

Working over a bowl, cut in between the membranes to release the orange sections into the bowl; pour off and reserve the orange juice for another use. Toss the orange slices with the onion slices and the jicama, sprinkle with the cilantro and season with salt and cayenne. Cover and refrigerate the salad until chilled, about 2 hours. Serve cold or slightly chilled.

Make Ahead

The salad can be refrigerated overnight.

