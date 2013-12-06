Spicy Orange and Jicama Salad

© Maura McEvoy
How to Make It
Step
Working over a bowl, cut in between the membranes to release the orange sections into the bowl; pour off and reserve the orange juice for another use. Toss the orange slices with the onion slices and the jicama, sprinkle with the cilantro and season with salt and cayenne. Cover and refrigerate the salad until chilled, about 2 hours. Serve cold or slightly chilled.
Make Ahead
The salad can be refrigerated overnight.
