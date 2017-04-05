Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple loves making a big bowl of punch with his spicy and fresh maragaritas. Slideshow: More Margarita Recipes
How to Make It
In a punch bowl, muddle the cucumber with the jalapeño, cilantro and mint. Add the tequila, lime juice, agave and orange juice and stir well. Refrigerate until well chilled, about 1 hour.
Using a fine-mesh sieve, remove and discard the solids from the punch. Garnish with more thinly sliced cucumber and jalapeño. Serve ice and lime wedges alongside, as well as salt for rimming glasses.
VARIATION : Margarita Jellies (makes about 9 dozen )
In a large bowl, sprinkle 6 envelopes of unflavored gelatin evenly over 1 cup Spicy Margarita Punch. In a saucepan, bring 1 cup of punch just to a simmer. Whisk in the gelatin mixture until completely dissolved, then return to the large bowl. Whisk in the remaining punch. Pour into a lightly oiled 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Refrigerate overnight. Unmold and cut into 1-inch cubes. Dip in decorating sugar and serve.
Author Name: ManuelMoreira
Review Body: This is a margarita recipe I'd definitely try
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-03
Author Name: Lucy Stamps
Review Body: These were so delicious. Followed the recipe exactly, except I halved the jalapeno out of fear. It still had a kick, but think the whole jalapeno would have been fine and extra fun.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-05