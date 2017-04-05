Spicy Margarita Punch 
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 10
Justin Chapple
May 2017

Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple loves making a big bowl of punch with his spicy and fresh maragaritas. Slideshow: More Margarita Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 English cucumber, thinly sliced, plus more for garnish 
  • 1 small jalapeño, thinly sliced, plus more for garnish 
  • 1/4 cup lightly packed cilantro 
  • 1/4 cup lightly packed mint 
  • One 750-milliliter bottle silver tequila 
  • 2 cups fresh lime juice 
  • 1 cup light agave nectar 
  • 1/2 cup fresh orange juice 
  • Ice, lime wedges and kosher salt, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a punch bowl, muddle  the cucumber with the jalapeño, cilantro and mint. Add the tequila, lime juice, agave and orange juice and stir well. Refrigerate until well chilled, about 1 hour.  

Step 2    

Using a fine-mesh sieve, remove and discard the solids from the punch. Garnish with more thinly sliced cucumber and jalapeño. Serve ice and lime wedges alongside, as well as salt for rimming glasses.

Make Ahead

The punch can be refrigerated overnight.

Notes

VARIATION : Margarita Jellies  (makes about 9 dozen )

In a large bowl, sprinkle  6 envelopes of unflavored gelatin evenly over 1 cup Spicy Margarita Punch. In a saucepan, bring 1 cup  of punch just to a simmer. Whisk in the gelatin mixture until completely dissolved, then return to  the large bowl. Whisk in the remaining punch.  Pour into a lightly oiled 9-by-13-inch baking  dish. Refrigerate overnight. Unmold and cut into 1-inch cubes. Dip in decorating sugar and serve.

