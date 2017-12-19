Spicy Kimchi Tofu Stew 
Christopher Testani
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Laura Rege
January 2018

Stop at a Korean market on the way home from work, and you can have this soothing, vibrant dish on the table in 30 minutes.  Slideshow: More Tofu Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound pork belly, cut into 1/2-inch pieces 
  • One 1-pound jar kimchi, drained, 1/4 cup liquid reserved 
  • 1/2 onion, thinly sliced 
  • 4 ounces shiitake mushrooms, thinly sliced 
  • 2 tablespoons gochujang (Korean red pepper paste) 
  • 1 tablespoon gochugaru (Korean red pepper flakes) 
  • Kosher salt 
  • One 14-ounce container silken tofu, cut into large pieces 
  • Steamed short-grain rice, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium-size nonreactive pot, cook the pork belly pieces over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the fat is  sizzling and the pork is light golden, about 8 minutes. Add the kimchi and the onion, and cook, stirring occasionally,  until the onion is softened, about 5 minutes.  

Step 2    

Add the reserved kimchi  liquid, mushrooms, gochujang, gochugaru, and 4 cups of water, and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer, and cook over moderately low heat for 10 minutes.  

Step 3    

Season the stew with salt. Stir in the tofu, breaking it up slightly with the spoon, and bring to a boil; remove from the heat. Serve the stew hot with steamed rice. 

