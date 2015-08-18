Spicy Jerk Chicken Burrito

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 425°. In a small pot, combine the basmati rice and 1 cup of water. Bring to a boil over high heat, then immediately reduce the heat to low. Cook, covered, for 15 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat and let it stand, covered, for another 10 minutes.

Step 2 In a blender combine the onion, scallion, lime juice, ghost pepper, allspice, cinnamon, nutmeg, thyme leaves, peppercorns, brown sugar and soy sauce and blend until smooth.

Step 3 Place the chicken thighs skin side up in an ovenproof baking dish. Pour the jerk sauce over the chicken.

Step 4 Bake the chicken in the preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 165° on an instant-read thermometer. Remove the chicken from the oven and, when cool enough to handle, slice into 1-inch strips.

Step 5 In a medium bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, yogurt, Dijon mustard, sugar, sea salt and freshly ground pepper. Add the green and red cabbage and mix to combine.