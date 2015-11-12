Spicy Jerk Chicken

In a food processor, combine the scallions, onion, thyme, garlic, chiles, ginger, allspice, salt and oil and puree. Pour the puree into a bowl, add the chicken and turn to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 12 hours or overnight, turning the chicken once or twice. Remove the chicken from the refrigerator 30 minutes before cooking.

Step 2

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Thread 3 pieces of chicken onto each skewer, wiping off as much of the marinade as possible as you go. Grill the chicken skewers over moderately high heat, turning once, until lightly charred outside and cooked through, about 8 minutes. Serve hot off the grill, with pineapple salsa.